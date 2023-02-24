Hot and Cold: Duluth weather brings profits and challenges to snow removal companies

DULUTH, MN. -- After a slow start to the snow season, winter became profitable in a hurry for CHS Superior Landscaping CEO Cole Sicheneder.

“We pretty much went from no snow to a full-scale operation within a few days,” said Sicheneder. “We were getting hammered in December, January rolled around, and it was pretty consistent I would say.”

But February brought new challenges for his private snow removal company.

Sicheneder was working early days and late mornings, getting around three hours of sleep a night, fighting their biggest challenge of the season: ice.

“To say the least it has been an interesting winter,” said Sicheneder. “It has been consistent with all the freeze and thaw cycles.”

Ice is no friend to Sicheneder’s 76 residential clients, where 80% are high end properties.

The below zero temperatures causing ice buildup while reducing the effectiveness of rock salt.

“We worked around that completely,” Sicheneder said. “We use a chemical formula called Calcium Magnesium Acetate.”

Sicheneder said the formula melts snow and ice in extreme cold unlike rock salt, and that’s not all.

“It’s basically environmentally friendly, concrete friendly, it’s safe to do on wood decks, it’s safe on any type of pavement, it’s safe on marble,” Sicheneder said. “It’s realistically the safest option in the market right now.”

Sicheneder said it is the more expensive option, but a fool proof option for these sporadic Duluth winters.

But as for MnDOT and the city, the chemicals they use just aren’t going to work when it’s this cold.

Keep that in mind when out and about the rest of the week.

