Hermantown reigns supreme over Superior in LSC clash; Marshall girls win 4th straight over Esko
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The snow may have put a damper on the scheduled high school hockey, but the Northland was still host to a couple of hoops games, where Hermantown boys beat Superior in a conference clash while the Marshall girls win their 4th straight over Esko.
Boys basketball:
Hermantown 73 Superior 63. Final.
Girls Basketball:
Duluth Marshall 77 Esko 66. Final.
