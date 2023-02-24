Hermantown reigns supreme over Superior in LSC clash; Marshall girls win 4th straight over Esko

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The snow may have put a damper on the scheduled high school hockey, but the Northland was still host to a couple of hoops games, where Hermantown boys beat Superior in a conference clash while the Marshall girls win their 4th straight over Esko.

Boys basketball:

Hermantown 73 Superior 63. Final.

Girls Basketball:

Duluth Marshall 77 Esko 66. Final.

