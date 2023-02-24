Duluth Women’s Expo coming back to the DECC Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Back by popular demand, the 14th annual Duluth Women’s Expo.

The expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, shopping, sampling, a craft market, a silent auction, workshops, pampering, and entertainment.

There will also be a fashion show at 1 p.m. in Pioneer Hall.

Continuing this year will be Women Rock featuring talented women musicians from around the area performing on stage in Pioneer Hall.

The first 1000 attendees will also receive a Duluth Women’s Expo bag courtesy of Harley Davidson.

Admission at the door is $5.

