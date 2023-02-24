DPD: Officer involved shooting in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting.

The shooting occurred on the block of E 3rd Street in between N 15th Ave E and N 16th Ave E in Duluth.

According to the DPD, a man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

There is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota BCA has been notified of the incident and will be taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.