DPD: Officer involved shooting in Duluth

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting.

The shooting occurred on the block of E 3rd Street in between N 15th Ave E and N 16th Ave E in Duluth.

According to the DPD, a man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

There is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota BCA has been notified of the incident and will be taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

