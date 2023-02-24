DPD: Duluth man charged for involvement in multiple drive-by shootings in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man is charged, accused of being involved in multiple drive-by shootings in West Duluth in January.

According to the Duluth Police Department, investigators arrested 19-year-old Kristopher Kaultz on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Police say Kaultz was involved in multiple drive-by shootings that resulted in numerous vehicles being damaged in West Duluth from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29.

11 people reported damage to their vehicles and believed the damage would have to have happened in the late hours of Jan. 28 into the early hours of Jan. 29.

Court documents state the damage to the vehicles was consistent with a shotgun pattern, and there was gunshot wads found near some of the vehicles.

Security cameras did capture a distinct light-colored truck in the area of some of the vehicle damage between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 29.

A Facebook user saw the security video of the suspect’s truck and recognized the distinct truck belonging to Kaultz.

The user also stated Kaultz has guns and shoots them frequently.

On Jan. 31, investigators spoke to Kaultz.

He said he was with two friends on Jan. 28 until bar close, and that he gave his keys to one of his friends because he was black-out drunk and did not want to drive.

The DPD says he did not offer much more information about that night, but he did say he owned two shotguns.

After a search warrant was conducted at 1328 99th Ave. W in Duluth, police said it appeared Kaultz lived in the upstairs of his parents home.

Police say they found 22 guns in the upstairs of the house and in Kaultz’s truck.

Of the guns that were taken, two were machine guns, which are illegal, and many were without serial numbers.

He was charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office with 11 counts of Drive-by-Shooting, two counts of Possessing a Machine Gun, and six counts of Possessing a Firearm with no Serial Number.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Duluth Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (218)-730-5050.

