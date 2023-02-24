DECC hosts Duluth Regional Robotics Competition

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The DECC will host 120 teams of students and engineering and technical mentors for the Duluth Regional Competitions (Lake Superior Regional and Northern Lights Regional) for robotics.

High school students from over 50 area schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin will have the opportunity to showcase their hard work after six weeks of designing and building an original robot in the FIRST Robotics Competition.

Teams demonstrate their skill in science, mathematics, and technology during the competition by collaborating to figure out the best way to accumulate the most points in 3v3 team (alliance) matches.

They will compete for honors and recognition that reward design excellence, competitive play, sportsmanship, and high-impact partnerships between schools, businesses, and communities.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), founded by inventor Dean Kamen, is a robotics community preparing young people for the future.

Officials say more than 2,500 students will compete at the Duluth Regionals to earn a spot at the International FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas.

CHARGED UP presented by Haas is part of the 2023 FIRST ENERGIZE season, which is presented by Qualcomm.

In CHARGED UP, teams are inspired to see the potential of energy storage in a new way as they compete to charge up their communities.

Using renewable energy can transform our communities, but only if it is effectively stored and delivered to those who need it.

The power of engineering can help make a meaningful difference says spokespeople.

“Our events are the culmination of countless hours of preparation by our teams of students, coaches, and mentors,” said Collin Fultz, Senior Program Director of FIRST Robotics Competition, adding, “The event is part competition and part celebration of what our teams have achieved this year. While only a few teams at the event will be crowned champions, all of our participants will leave the season as better problem-solvers, more gracious professionals, and more prepared to tackle the challenges of the future.”

With a limited timeframe, students work with professional engineering mentors to design a robot that solves a problem using a Kit of Parts and a standard set of rules.

Once the students create the robot, their teams participate in regional competitions that measure the effectiveness of each robot, the power of collaboration, and the determination of students.

FIRST Robotics Duluth Regional Competition sponsors and volunteers come from some of the most highly regarded organizations in the area, including Minnesota Power, Cirrus Aircraft, University of Minnesota Duluth, Medtronic, 3M, and Lake Superior College.

These sponsors provide resources including time and talent from professional mentors, services, equipment, financial contributions, and volunteers.

The Lake Superior and Northern Lights Regional Competitions will be held from March 1 through March 4 for students in grades 9 through 12 at the DECC.

If teams qualify for the International FIRST Championship, they will compete in Houston, Texas from April 19 to April 22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

