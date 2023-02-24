Chester Bowl Improvement Club hosting Ray E. Wick Memorial Race Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Chester Bowl Improvement Club (CBIC) will be hosting the Ray E. Wick Memorial Race, which is sponsored by the Duluth Lion’s Club on Sunday.

Wick was a long-time supporter of the Chester Bowl community and skiing, as well as being a Lion’s club member.

There are skier and snowboarder age divisions for all ages from 3 to 16 years old, with separate divisions for boys and girls.

25 parent volunteers are required to run each race.

With the Duluth Lion’s Club sponsorship, every child that races will receive a trophy.

The races typically draw between 100 to 150 racers.

Spokespeople state Chester Bowl’s ski and snowboard races are an opportunity for children to push their limits and test their skills as they navigate the racecourse down the alpine hill at Chester Bowl.T

hey believe anyone who wants to ski or snowboard should have access regardless of income and consistently makes this possible, through scholarships, free lessons, and low-priced concessions.

This year Chester Bowl has already awarded more than $36,000 in scholarships for season passes and equipment rentals.

The Ray E. Wick Memorial Race will be Sunday, Feb. 26 at Chester Bowl Park at 1:15 p.m.

