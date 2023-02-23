Xcel Energy reminds customers to clear snow off natural gas meters

Natural gas meter covered in ice and snow
Natural gas meter covered in ice and snow(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, WI. (Northern News Now) - While cleaning out from the winter storm, make sure to also check your natural gas meter for snow and ice.

Xcel Energy officials are reminding customers to clear off snow and ice from their natural gas meters.

This is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered with ice and snow.

The energy company strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping, and the roofline above the meter.

Natural gas meter covered in snow
Natural gas meter covered in snow(Northern News Now)

Check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees.

In addition, use a shovel around a meter to move snow away.

Do not use a snowblower near a meter.

