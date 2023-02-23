U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 closed near Ashland

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The County of Ashland has declared U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North impassable Thursday morning.

The urgent message was relayed by the National Weather Service in Duluth.

U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North are closed on the Chequamegon Bayfront between State Highway 112 and the City of Ashland, and State Highway 13 North in the Town of Eileen.

The alert said the highways are closed due to extreme weather conditions.

Drivers should use State Highway 137 as an alternate route.

