U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 closed near Ashland

Winter storm generic
Winter storm generic(Northern News Now)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The County of Ashland has declared U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North impassable Thursday morning.

The urgent message was relayed by the National Weather Service in Duluth.

U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North are closed on the Chequamegon Bayfront between State Highway 112 and the City of Ashland, and State Highway 13 North in the Town of Eileen.

The alert said the highways are closed due to extreme weather conditions.

Drivers should use State Highway 137 as an alternate route.

For the latest road conditions and forecasts, visit the Northern News Now.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerberts fire
Cloquet Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow still on track tonight into Thursday
Winter storm generic
Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm
Hawks win 15-1
Section 7A Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm, Denfeld and Rock Ridge advance to semifinals at AMSOIL

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Milwaukee police: 5-year-old boy dead after shooting self
Lake Effect Snow: Why it can be so heavy and so localized
Lake Effect Snow: Why it can be so heavy and so localized
Cloquet Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire