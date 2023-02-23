UPDATE: U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 reopened near Ashland

Winter storm generic
Winter storm generic(Northern News Now)
By Mitchell Zimmermann and Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST
4:34 P.M. UPDATE: The Ashland Police Department and the Ashland County Highway Department have both decided to reopen U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13.

Starting around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North were closed on the Chequamegon Bayfront between State Highway 112 and the City of Ashland, and State Highway 13 North in the Town of Eileen.

Shortly after 4 p.m., department officials agreed to reopen the highways due to improved visibility and travel conditions.

Caution is still advised while driving.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The County of Ashland has declared U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North impassable Thursday morning.

The urgent message was relayed by the National Weather Service in Duluth.

U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 North are closed on the Chequamegon Bayfront between State Highway 112 and the City of Ashland, and State Highway 13 North in the Town of Eileen.

The alert said the highways are closed due to extreme weather conditions.

Drivers should use State Highway 137 as an alternate route.

For the latest road conditions and forecasts, visit the Northern News Now.

