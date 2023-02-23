UMD’s ‘Feast of Nations’ returns February 25

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD will be offering an evening of international cuisine, fashion, and student performances this Saturday.

UMD’s International Club will be hosting its annual “Feast of Nations” event on Saturday, February 25.

For over 50 years, the Feast of Nations has showcased UMD students’ food and performances. It’s one of the largest events on campus and generally sells out.

Doors open at the Kirby Ballroom at 4:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., cultural foods prepared by UMD Catering will be served.

A fashion show will follow at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the event moves to the Marshall Performing Arts Center for student performances.

Tickets: Sold in the Kirby Commons on February 21, 22, 23, and 24 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Prices:

UMD Students $10

Non-UMD Students $13

Children Under 12 $5

MPAC Performance Only $5

The International Club is a student organization that welcomes domestic and international students to the Twin Ports community.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.