Surfers enjoy the waves on Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even though there’s a winter storm, nothing stops these surfers on Lake Superior.

Thanks to strong winds in Duluth, local surfers were able to have fun even in a storm.

Surfers put on wet suits and enjoyed the single-digit weather Thursday during a winter storm that crossed the country, leaving feet of snow in many towns.

Many gathered between Lester River and Brighton Beach to catch the waves.

There’s only a few days out of the year when the conditions work just right for surfable waves, so no matter what the conditions, they are taking advantage of it.

Surfers on Lake Superior

