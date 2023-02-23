Surfers enjoy the waves on Lake Superior

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even though there’s a winter storm, nothing stops these surfers on Lake Superior.

Thanks to strong winds in Duluth, local surfers were able to have fun even in a storm.

Surfers put on wet suits and enjoyed the single-digit weather Thursday during a winter storm that crossed the country, leaving feet of snow in many towns.

Many gathered between Lester River and Brighton Beach to catch the waves.

There’s only a few days out of the year when the conditions work just right for surfable waves, so no matter what the conditions, they are taking advantage of it.

