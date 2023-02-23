Snow wraps up, cool Friday ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see winds calming down and snow winding down. There will be another few inches possible along the South Shore, but the rest of the region will be minimal accumulations. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies to start, but clearing conditions into the morning. Lows will be in the teens below zero with northwest winds 4-8mph.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see sunny skies in the morning, then increasing clouds in the later afternoon. Highs will be in the single digits and lower teens with west winds 4-8mph. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of some light snow. Accumulations will be less than an inch.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be back into the lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s, so back to average for this time of the year. Winds will be out of the south 5-15mph.

