Snow and breezy winds wind down through our Thursday

Today: Through the morning today will see moderate to heavy, blowing snow at times. Travel will tough through the late morning. As we head towards the afternoon snow will begin to diminish from west to eat and most places should be snow free by the early evening. However, the South Shore will continue to see some lake-effect snow into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the single digits and lower teens above zero. Winds are out of the northeast between 10-20 MPH at times gusting upwards of 50 MPH especially along the South Shore. Winds will begin to diminish as the snow wraps up.

Friday: High pressure will move in on Friday bringing with it mostly sunny skies. A few lake effect snow showers may linger along the South Shore through the first half or Friday. Friday evening we see increasing clouds and possibly some light snow Friday night but at this point accumulations look rather light coming in at an inch or less for most locations.

Saturday: Saturday we are looking at partly cloudy skies as temperatures climb back into the upper teens and 20s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

