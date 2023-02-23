Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley law enforcement agency is reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention as roads remain snow-covered and slippery Thursday.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck crashed into a snow plow on Highway 29 Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said that the crash was at a high enough speed that it ejected the entire load of salt from the plow, which was rear-ended on eastbound Highway 29. Both drivers were “shaken up, but walked away with bumps and bruises,” according to the post. Photos in the post showed both vehicles off of the roadway, with the semi-truck in the ditch and the plow in the median. The post said that both trucks will need to be towed.

In addition, due to the poor road conditions, the post said that if you do not have to travel Thursday, to please stay home.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.