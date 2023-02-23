Lakeshore Flood Watch causes concern in Twin Ports area

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over the past few years, Duluth has spent millions of dollars redesigning the shoreline to make it better stand up to severe weather coming off the lake.

Strong wings coming into the area Wednesday night may put it to the test.

The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The shoreline in Duluth, even in winter is something tourists and locals love to see, and with the threat of flooding in the forecast, city leaders are working to preserve it.

“Erosion is the basis of all of the problems that we’ve had in the past on the shoreline,” said Mike LeBeau, Construction Project Supervisor for the City of Duluth.

LeBeau has helped lead some of the projects to make the lakeshore stand up to severe weather.

“I think that we are quite confident that the work that we’ve completed along the shore is really robust and will stand the test of the storms,” LeBeau said.

That work has been done in several phases.

But not all the projects have been completed and that worried LeBeau.

“I think we will probably get some additional damage in several areas that haven’t been finished, haven’t been reinforced or repaired yet,” LeBeau said.

He’s especially concerned about Brighton Beach, where work stopped for the winter.

“We reshaped the area with a rock berm with soil over it and a vegetated blanket. And in the spring we were to go back and plant trees and shrubs,” LeBeau said.

According to LeBeau, the roots of those plants would help keep the berm intact, but now he’s hoping ice has frozen over it to protect it from the higher-than-usual water of Lake Superior.

“We’re looking at water levels on Lake Superior currently about 8 inches or so higher than what we call long-term average,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, Chief of Hydraulics & Hydrology with the Army Corps of Engineers.

According to Kompoltowicz, when there are strong easterly winds, it can cause a problem.

“It essentially pushes water into the Duluth area which then can lead to lakeshore flooding,” Kompoltowicz said.

Despite being higher than usual, Lake Superior’s water level is still about six inches lower than the record levels it had in 2020.

