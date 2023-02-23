Lake Effect Snow: Why it can be so heavy and so localized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For hours Wednesday, heavy snow was falling on Superior, while the sun was shining bright in Duluth.

Lake effect snow is to blame.

It’s a weather phenomenon that happens on land close to large bodies of water.

“You have moisture from the warm lake entering the cooler air that is on land and eventually see some moderate to even some heavy snowfall. You can really see some higher rates accumulate very quickly with lake effect snow,” said Northern News Now Meteorologist Hunter McCullough.

McCullough said those bands of lake effect snow can be highly localized and intense, which was seen in the Twin Ports on Wednesday.

“[Earlier today,] there was just about a 20 mile wide band near Superior, but you could see up towards Hermantown, they’re not seeing anything,” he said.

Despite the stark contrast that can happen just miles apart, lake effect snow is something our region sees quite frequently.

McCullough explains that high temperature differentials make for more intense snowfall.

“The bigger the difference between the temperature of the water and the temperature of the land, the more efficient the lake effect snow is going to be. You’ll see those higher totals,” he said.

The conditions that create the snowfall can make them difficult to predict.

“It’s one of the hardest things to forecast,” McCullough said, “That’s how lake effect works. It’s very localized, but models are getting better at picking up where Lake Effect is going to be. It’s still far away from being an exact science.”

