City of Duluth provides updates on winter storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth crews are continuing to clear roads as this week’s winter storm winds down.

According to the city, they will continue to have plow operators and equipment out throughout the city keeping main roads clear for access for emergency vehicles, busses, and other vehicles. They will move into residential streets and alleys in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Policy listed below.

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Duluth reports the potential for 2-4″ of additional snow from Brainerd Lakes to the Twin Ports Thursday.

The bulk of it should fall before midday Thursday, and cold wind chills tonight through Friday morning.

Lakeshore flooding threats have also decreased.

The city continues to track this system and is providing plowing operations in line with the following priorities:

Priority 1 (Main Arterials)

Priority 2 (Residential)

Priority 3 (Alleys)

As of Thursday, city officials have not declared a snow emergency and they will continue to monitor the storm as it wraps up and will provide updates as needed.

Officials ask residents to be safe and patient as this storm impacts road conditions, and possible lakeshore flooding, and to please exercise caution if driving.

With widespread north-northeast, wind gusts clocking at 30 to 40 mph, blowing snow could create white-out conditions.

While the Lakeshore flood threat has decreased, the city has operators and equipment in the Canal Park area working to clear catch basins to minimize the potential impact from Lake Superior.

Dangerously cold wind chills will continue to be possible throughout the area through Friday morning, with wind chills of -20F to -35F possible.

The city will continue to monitor the system and the NWS’s updates and will provide updates on any potential impacts to city facilities as we are able.

Currently, City Hall and Duluth Public Libraries are open to the public.

The Workforce Center/CareerForce will resume regular hours Friday at 8 a.m.

Duluth Parks and Recreation open skate resumes Thursday at Heritage Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and at Bayfront Ice Rink from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Develop Skills to Skate instruction at Bayfront Ice Rink is canceled Thursday.

City officials remind residents that within 24 hours of the end of a snow event, property owners need to have cleared their sidewalks of snow and ice to allow safe sidewalk access for pedestrians.

