City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Ely

The Northern Lakes Arts Association is hosting auditions for a local show later this week.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wisconsin- The DNR is reminding ice anglers that the season will soon be winding down. Permanent ice houses will soon need to be removed from state waters. The first deadline in the Northwoods is Wednesday, March 1. That’s when houses on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border need to be removed. Michigan boundary waters have until March 15. These dates are just for permanent shelters.

Wisconsin ice shanty removal deadline:

  • Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20
  • Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1
  • Inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 5
  • Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15
  • Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 19

St. Louis County, MN- This St. Louis County Board approve $700,000 of state funds to help seven Aquatic Invasive Species management programs. The projects will help prevent the introduction of those species or assist with limiting their spread in lakes and rivers. Funding received is based on a county’s need and the number of watercraft trailer launches and parking spaces, St. Louis county is number two and number one in those categories. Projects approved include additional education tools county-wide, help for Wildlife Forever with their Clean Drain Dry Initiative and much more.

Ely, MN- The Northern Lakes Arts Association is hosting auditions for a local show later this week. Auditions will be Friday, February 24 at 6 p.m. at Vermilion Fine Arts Theater. Broadway in the Boundary Waters Summer Shows will begin rehearsal at the end of May and run daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a 90-second audition made up of a contrasting song and monologue in the style of the show.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

