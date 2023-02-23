Chum Food Shelf sets goals for March campaign, asking for donations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Chum Food Shelf is kicking off its 42nd annual Minnesota FoodShare (MFS) March Campaign.

Chum is hoping to raise $100,000 and 50,000 pounds of food in March.

The non-profit is encouraging employee groups, book clubs, schools and school groups, congregations, and businesses to help during this campaign.

In 2022 the community was able to raise $110,000 and over 48,000 pounds of food.

This includes Chum’s incentive match from the GMCC, which challenges the 300 MN Food Shelves to participate in the drive annually.

Scott Van Deale, Chum’s Distributive Services Director said, “looking back at 2022, was it marked with memories of joy? Hardship? Abundance? Challenge? More than likely, all of those things were true at some point throughout the year. The same goes for our experience at the Chum Food Shelf in 2022. Numerous factors — the highest inflation in 40-plus years, supply chain disruptions, and a significant drop in large-scale donations — caused a huge uptick in the number of people needing our services and an equally notable increase in the amount of money we put toward purchasing food to meet the needs of each of those individuals. We distributed over 120,000 more pounds of food to over 15,000 individuals.” Van Deale explains, “the capacity of our staff, volunteers, and our space has not grown with the increased need. We are now providing food packages to an average of 1500 people each month, and this food and these funds are desperately needed at this time to keep us sustained.”

If you are interested in donating you can bring donations to the Chum Food Shelf located at 120 N Ave. West.

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chum says to come down the alley and ring the bell and someone will help you.

For more information on Chum’s campaign click here.

