Cheeses from Turtle Lake earn national ranking

TURTLE LAKE, WI. (Northern News Now) - Two cheeses from Turtle Lake, Wisconsin have earned top spots in a premier U.S. cheese competition.

The 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest is being held over three days in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A panel of 42 judges has evaluated 2,249 entries from across the country. Now, only 20 cheeses remain in the running for the title of U.S. Champion Cheese.

Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin has received two of the 20 finalist spots.

The first cheese is a parmesan called Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan.

The second is a semi-soft fontal cheese named Cello Fontal.

The winner of the cheese will be determined on Thursday, February 23.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. This year, entries from 35 states were received.

The competition began in 1981 and is held every other year.

