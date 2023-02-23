Bulldogs hope to send their Seniors out in style in another NCHC battle

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After coming off a big series split on the road against 3rd-ranked Denver, the Bulldogs now shift their attention to Miami (OH) to wrap up their home regular season slate.

Derek Daschke, a transfer from Miami acknowledges it will be a weird weekend going up against his former teammates he spent three years with.

“It’ll definitely be weird playing against some of my good buddies, some guys I played with for three years, I definitely keep up with them and see how they’re doing, they’re in our league so that helps to see their scores, and how they’re doing but yeah it’ll be weird playing against my former team,” says Dashke.

As for teammate, graduate forward Jesse Jacques, this weekend will have a different set of emotions as the hometown kid looks back on his time playing in Bulldog Country.

“You know I haven’t really, it hasn’t really registered yet. I think it’s going to take some time. But like I said it’s very cool to play for your home and play in front of your friends and family, says Jacques.

“I think that’s gonna be a thing that sticks with me for a long time. I appreciate everything about being a Bulldog. There’s not much more I can say about that but yeah I’m really excited for this weekend,” he added.

Currently in 5th place in the NCHC, there is still an outside chance the Bulldogs can host an NCHC playoff series, but first, they need to take care of business this weekend against Miami.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Carter
Judge finds Duluth man guilty in toddler’s murder
WX GFX
First Alert: Heavy snow, blizzard conditions forecasted
Wx Gfx
First Alert: Lake effect snow possible leading up to Thursdays bigger system
Packers logo
Packer’s Tailgate Tour coming to Superior, Ashland

Latest News

The captain will take on SCSU in the first-round of WCHA playoffs.
No.7 UMD Women’s Hockey “staying in the moment” ahead of WCHA playoffs this weekend
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
MN Vikings Kirk Cousins starring in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Amsoil Arena
Section 7A Boys Hockey Semi-Finals postponed due to storm
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)