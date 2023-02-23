Bulldogs hope to send their Seniors out in style in another NCHC battle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After coming off a big series split on the road against 3rd-ranked Denver, the Bulldogs now shift their attention to Miami (OH) to wrap up their home regular season slate.

Derek Daschke, a transfer from Miami acknowledges it will be a weird weekend going up against his former teammates he spent three years with.

“It’ll definitely be weird playing against some of my good buddies, some guys I played with for three years, I definitely keep up with them and see how they’re doing, they’re in our league so that helps to see their scores, and how they’re doing but yeah it’ll be weird playing against my former team,” says Dashke.

As for teammate, graduate forward Jesse Jacques, this weekend will have a different set of emotions as the hometown kid looks back on his time playing in Bulldog Country.

“You know I haven’t really, it hasn’t really registered yet. I think it’s going to take some time. But like I said it’s very cool to play for your home and play in front of your friends and family, says Jacques.

“I think that’s gonna be a thing that sticks with me for a long time. I appreciate everything about being a Bulldog. There’s not much more I can say about that but yeah I’m really excited for this weekend,” he added.

Currently in 5th place in the NCHC, there is still an outside chance the Bulldogs can host an NCHC playoff series, but first, they need to take care of business this weekend against Miami.

