‘Teamwork makes the dream work’: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.
A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.(Richmond Fire Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department said on social media a crew helped police after a passerby reported hearing a dog barking in a storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck, and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond,” the Richmond Animal Care and Control said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Carter
Judge finds Duluth man guilty in toddler’s murder
WX GFX
First Alert: Heavy snow, blizzard conditions forecasted
Wx Gfx
First Alert: Lake effect snow possible leading up to Thursdays bigger system
Packers logo
Packer’s Tailgate Tour coming to Superior, Ashland

Latest News

Jessica Aldridge announced the birth of Claire Austin Aldridge on Feb. 21.
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Wife of deputy killed in the line of duty gives birth to baby girl
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air...
Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon
Spooner Memorial Library's 'Bibliodragon' bookmobile
Bookmobile returns to Northern Wisconsin
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year
911 generic
Renovations completed for St. Louis County 911 Emergency Center