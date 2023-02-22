Sheriff: Douglas County house fire destroys home, kills multiple pets

Parkland house fire 2/21/2023
Parkland house fire 2/21/2023(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - A house fire took the lives of multiple pets in Parkland, WI Tuesday.

Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard stated the family was not home at the time of the fire, but multiple pets are believed to have died.

Video footage shows the house engulfed in flames.

It is not stated exactly when the fire took place Tuesday.

Multiple agencies responded including Parkland, Town of Superior, Amnicon, Lakeside, Oakland, Hawthorne fire departments, WI State Patrol, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Red Cross was contacted to help support the family.

The fire is still under investigation and the cause is not known at this time.

