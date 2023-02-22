Section 7A Boys Hockey Semi-Finals postponed due to storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Section 7A Boys Hockey Semi-Final games have been postponed due to the winter storm.

The games were originally planned for Thursday, Feb. 23 at Amsoil Arena, but will now be pushed to Monday, Feb. 27.

(1) Hermantown will play (4) Hibbing/Chisholm at 5:30 p.m. and (2) Rock Ridge v. (3) Duluth Denfeld will follow at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of each game will advance to the Section 7A Finals on March 1 at 7 p.m.

The Section 7AA Semi-Finals are still scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.