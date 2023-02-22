Section 7A Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm, Denfeld and Rock Ridge advance to semifinals at AMSOIL
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Section 7A boys playoff hockey highlights and scores from around the Northland.
(1) Hermantown 15 (8) North Shore 1. Final.
(4) Hibbing/Chisholm 2 Proctor 0. Final.
Hermantown will play Proctor at 5:30 on Thursday, Feb 23rd at AMSOIL (weather permitting).
(2) Rock Ridge 9 (7) I-Falls 0. Final.
(3) Denfeld 7 (6) Greenway 0. Final.
Rock Ridge will play Denfeld at 7:30 on Thursday, Feb 23rd at AMSOIL (weather permitting).
