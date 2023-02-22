Renovations completed for St. Louis County 911 Emergency Center

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 911 Dispatchers in St. Louis County have a new facility to connect citizens to the county’s 180 public safety agencies.

After four months of construction, renovations to modernize the county’s 911 Emergency Communications Center are now complete.

The facility received a facelift along with an improved layout to allow better efficiency of operations between staff. Fourteen modern answering point consoles were also installed to bring the aging equipment up to modern needs.

During the renovations, the emergency communication specialists had to move and work from two temporary locations.

“The 911 Emergency Communications Center is such a vital part of any emergency response within the county,” said Brandon Silgjord, Supervising Deputy of Emergency Communications. “This space is in full operation 24/7, 365 days a year. I’m proud of our staff for their adaptability throughout, and for everyone involved in completing this project. Throughout the various phases of moving operations out, working in the temporary locations, and then moving back in, we never missed a call.”

In 2022, staff at the center answered 205,000 calls for help.

