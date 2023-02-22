Proctor/Hermantown Mirage advance to state semi-finals

They beat the Mankato East Cougars
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage logo
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage logo(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The (2) Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat the Mankato East Cougars in the Minnesota Girls Hockey State Quarterfinal game Wednesday.

End-of-period stats:

1st Period:

9:00 1-0 Mirage #4 Nyh Sieger assisted by #21 Reece Heitzman and #18 Jane Eckstrom

Mirage led shots on goal 7-3.

2nd Period:

5:11 2-0 Mirage #21 Reece Heitzman assisted by #4 Nyh Sieger and #14 Katie Sandelin

9:27 3-0 Mirage #3 Ella Rothe assisted by #13 Natalya Hooey

Mirage led shots 31-6.

3rd Period:

2:19 3-1 Mankato East #22 Jessica Eykyn assisted by #16 Emmy Schulz and #3 Ashley Fischer

2:48 3-2 Mankato East #13 Brielle Newton assisted by #21 McKenzie Keller and #27 Trinity Jackson

4:53 4-2 Mirage #21 Reece Heitzman assisted by $4 Nya Seiger and #12 Morgan LaValley

10:16 4-3 Mankato East #21 McKenzie Keller assisted by #17 Kailey Newton

Mirage led shots 41-14

(2) Proctor/Hermantown 4 Mankato East 3. Final.

The Mirage will play in the semi-final game Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of the (3) Orono v. Luverne game.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Carter
Judge finds Duluth man guilty in toddler’s murder
WX GFX
First Alert: Heavy snow, blizzard conditions forecasted
Wx Gfx
First Alert: Lake effect snow possible leading up to Thursdays bigger system
Packers logo
Packer’s Tailgate Tour coming to Superior, Ashland
An Anchorage woman was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog.
Woman kicked in head by moose while walking her dog

Latest News

Advance to Section Title game
Both Superior Girls and Boys Hockey teams advance onto Section Title games
88-68 final in Romano
Bulldogs are headed to Sioux Falls after advancing in conference tournament
Duluth East Hockey
MSHSL Boys’ Hockey: Section 7AA Quarterfinals Scores
Hawks win 15-1
Section 7A Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm, Denfeld and Rock Ridge advance to semifinals at AMSOIL