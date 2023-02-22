Proctor/Hermantown Mirage advance to state semi-finals
They beat the Mankato East Cougars
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The (2) Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat the Mankato East Cougars in the Minnesota Girls Hockey State Quarterfinal game Wednesday.
End-of-period stats:
1st Period:
9:00 1-0 Mirage #4 Nyh Sieger assisted by #21 Reece Heitzman and #18 Jane Eckstrom
Mirage led shots on goal 7-3.
2nd Period:
5:11 2-0 Mirage #21 Reece Heitzman assisted by #4 Nyh Sieger and #14 Katie Sandelin
9:27 3-0 Mirage #3 Ella Rothe assisted by #13 Natalya Hooey
Mirage led shots 31-6.
3rd Period:
2:19 3-1 Mankato East #22 Jessica Eykyn assisted by #16 Emmy Schulz and #3 Ashley Fischer
2:48 3-2 Mankato East #13 Brielle Newton assisted by #21 McKenzie Keller and #27 Trinity Jackson
4:53 4-2 Mirage #21 Reece Heitzman assisted by $4 Nya Seiger and #12 Morgan LaValley
10:16 4-3 Mankato East #21 McKenzie Keller assisted by #17 Kailey Newton
Mirage led shots 41-14
(2) Proctor/Hermantown 4 Mankato East 3. Final.
The Mirage will play in the semi-final game Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of the (3) Orono v. Luverne game.
