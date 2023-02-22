Proctor/Hermantown Mirage advance to state semi-finals

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The (2) Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat the Mankato East Cougars in the Minnesota Girls Hockey State Quarterfinal game Wednesday.

End-of-period stats:

1st Period:

9:00 1-0 Mirage #4 Nyh Sieger assisted by #21 Reece Heitzman and #18 Jane Eckstrom

Mirage led shots on goal 7-3.

2nd Period:

5:11 2-0 Mirage #21 Reece Heitzman assisted by #4 Nyh Sieger and #14 Katie Sandelin

9:27 3-0 Mirage #3 Ella Rothe assisted by #13 Natalya Hooey

Mirage led shots 31-6.

3rd Period:

2:19 3-1 Mankato East #22 Jessica Eykyn assisted by #16 Emmy Schulz and #3 Ashley Fischer

2:48 3-2 Mankato East #13 Brielle Newton assisted by #21 McKenzie Keller and #27 Trinity Jackson

4:53 4-2 Mirage #21 Reece Heitzman assisted by $4 Nya Seiger and #12 Morgan LaValley

10:16 4-3 Mankato East #21 McKenzie Keller assisted by #17 Kailey Newton

Mirage led shots 41-14

(2) Proctor/Hermantown 4 Mankato East 3. Final.

The Mirage will play in the semi-final game Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of the (3) Orono v. Luverne game.

