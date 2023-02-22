MSHSL Boys’ Hockey: Section 7AA Quarterfinals Scores

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores and bracket updates for Section 7AA Boy’s Hockey playoffs:

(1) Duluth East 5 (8) Blaine 0

(5) Coon Rapids 6 (4) Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3

(3) Grand Rapids 4 (6) Forest Lake 1

(2) Andover 11 (7) Duluth Marshall 2

For the Section 7AA Semifinals on, (1) Duluth East will face off against (5) Coon Rapids and (3) Grand Rapids will play (2) Andover.

