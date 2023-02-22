Maple School District cutting staff, making changes to account for deficit

MAPLE, WI -- Maple School District is cutting staff and making changes next school year to account for a $575,000 budget deficit.

“There’s not an area that really hasn’t gotten touched,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Croney.

Those changes address dozens of areas across the district, but Croney believes the drastic measures they’re taking are the best way to ensure continued student success while still addressing the situation.

“We have a great deal of open enrollment because of the high quality education, and frankly, all these sports programs as well. You’ll see ‘Northwestern this’ and ‘Northwestern that.’ Conference champion and such. But that’s due to our teachers and our support staff,” she said.

Those changes include logistical items, like cutting down on paper and appliance use where possible.

There are also changes coming to scheduling, such as tacking additional time onto the school day and modifying teachers’ schedules to cut-down on overtime and leave without pay (LWOP) costs.

Maybe the largest change, however, comes in the form of staffing. The district is making reductions in office, custodial, and lunch supervision staff.

They’re also eliminating a total of 8 positions across all levels of school, three of them part time, and 5 full-time.

Those teachers impacted by the cuts were personally contacted by the district.

That’s a decision Croney says the school board doesn’t take lightly.

“The board, the school board, and administration, are doing their best in making these decisions, and trying not to impact students,” she said.

Northwestern Middle School and High School could see minor changes to class sizes as a result.

At the elementary level, that also means that second graders at Iron River Elementary will soon have to attend class at Northwestern Elementary School.

That’s a roughly 20 minute drive, and students would likely need to take the bus more often to make that happen.

“The current plan is moving second grade to [Northwestern Elementary, since] Northwestern Elementary School eliminated three full time elementary teachers before the 2022 and 23 school year,” she said.

Parents at a school board meeting Monday night voiced their concerns.

“Reconsider this as it relates to Iron River. Whatever you do as it relates to moving these second graders out, or suggesting they move to Northwestern is going to impact the town of Iron River and the families here,” said one.

You can watch that meeting here.

Croney believes the only other solution to the problem needs to come from the state government.

“I’d like to see either the governor’s budget or the state superintendent’s budget be approved,” she said.

The changes will go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

