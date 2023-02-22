Local snow plow drivers prepare for winter storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The entire state of Minnesota is preparing for what could be historic snowfall.

“Over the next few days our message is really simple: just exercise common sense,” said Colonel Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Think twice before you need to drive, if you need to drive.” Col. Matt Langer,

Public safety leaders spoke at a news conference Tuesday about safety and preparation.

MnDOT said it’s ready for the storm.

“Our trucks are fueled, our salt sheds are full, our brine tanks are full, and we have more than 800 trucks and more than 1600 snowplow drivers ready around the state ready to go and keep those roads as safe as possible,” said Jake Loesch with MnDOT.

MnDOT’s Northeast Minnesota teams are working what they call split-shift mode, where half of the crew works from midnight to noon and the other half from noon to midnight.

“We do that so we can have 24-hour coverage on all our state highways to ensure that any emergency vehicle that needs to get anywhere has a clear path to get to where they need to be,” said Matt Sawh, a transportation generalist with MnDOT.

He said trucks are prepared with proper maintenance and treatment and with colder weather events like this one, more sand is used than salt, as salt is less effective at colder temps.

Sawh said if people need to drive they should do so with extreme caution.

“Give us room to do our work, when you see snow and ice on the road it’s not a challenge to see how well your car can handle it,” Sawh said.

MnDOT said in the Duluth area specifically, they usually have 20 plows out on roads at any given time.

