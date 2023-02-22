Investigation underway after Pine County deputies shoot, injure suspect

PINE CITY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Pine County Sheriff’s deputies fired their weapons at a wanted man Tuesday, striking and injuring him.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is now investigating that incident.

Around 2 p.m., Tuesday, the BCA says deputies were attempting to apprehend a man in Pine City, who was wanted on a felony warrant.

During the encounter, deputies fired their guns. The man was hit and injured.

Officials say deputies administered medical aid on the scene until the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He is currently in critical condition.

Body cameras were on the deputies during the incident.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

The BCA will release more information pending further investigation.

