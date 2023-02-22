First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow still on track tonight into Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We will continue to see lake-effect snow showers between Duluth and just east of Ashland this afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast 10-25mph gusting to 50mph. The snow will move in from the south to the north after 10pm tonight. Between midnight tonight and noon tomorrow we will be seeing the heaviest snow. If you don’t have to be on the roads, best to just stay put. Lows will be in the single digits with strong northeast winds overnight. Blowing and drifting snow will create blizzard conditions, especially along the South Shore.

THURSDAY: Thursday morning we will be seeing heavy, blowing snow. Travel will remain difficult or dangerous through the late morning. After noon the snow will diminish from west to east. However, the South Shore will continue to see some lake-effect snow into the afternoon. Highs will be in the single digits with northerly winds 10-20mph, becoming calmer for the end of the day.

FRIDAY: High pressure will move in on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies, calmer winds, and keeping temperatures colder. Highs will be in the single digits and lower teens with west winds 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s with southwest winds.

