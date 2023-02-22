First Alert: Heavy snow & Blizzard Conditions arrive tonight

Wednesday: Wednesday is manly quit before the bulk of the moisture moves and the storm begins to move in late Wednesday for our region. For most, Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the teens. Winds will gradually pick up out of the northeast between 10-20 MPH gusting upwards of 35 MPH in the afternoon. As a result of those northeast winds there is the opportunity for some lake effect snow from the Twin Ports extending along the South Shor through Bayfield county. Accumulations look to be anywhere between 1-5″. There is still some uncertainty to the extent of lake effect snow, and how much of it we’ll see. Important to keep in mind the lake is pretty wide open meaning, it is ripe environment for lake effect. Tonight, the bulk of the moisture arrives from south to north reaching the far southern portion of our area around 8-10 PM and moving northwards.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Wednesday night through Thursday morning is going to be when we see the bulk of the snow accumulation. This will make the morning commute dangerous for most. On top of moderate to heavy at times, winds gusting to 50mph creating blizzard conditions, especially for the South Shore from Ashland to the Ports with near white out conditions possible. Temperatures are cold will be in the single digits with strong northeast winds that will mean wind chills remain below zero for most. The snow will finally begin to move out from west to east in the late afternoon. All said and done, From the Twin Ports points south most are looking 6-10″ with locally higher amounts thanks to Lake enhancement. Lesser amounts the further north you head. Some like International Falls may see little to no snow.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday is the calm after the storm. High pressure builds in on Friday bringing with it sunny skies but it will keep temperatures cold. Highs will be in the single digits and lower teens above zero.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.