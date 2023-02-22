Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman won’t seek re-election

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman will not seek re-election this year.

Forsman, who made the announcement in a press release Wednesday morning, has served on the City Council since 2018, including as Council president in 2022.

“There may certainly come a day where I put my name on the ballot again in this city that I love, but my top constituents – my wife Jessica, daughter Amelia, and son Arlo – all agree that it’s time for dad to take a break,” Forsman wrote.

Forsman also thanked his coworkers at Minnesota Power and ALLETE, his neighbors, and supporters.

“It’s been an incredible honor to serve the people of Duluth and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside my colleagues on the City Council,” Forsman wrote.

Forsman is an At-Large City Councilor, and his term expires January 1, 2024.

So far, no candidates have announced their plans to seek one of the four At-Large seats on the City Council.

Last week, Councilor Gary Anderson, who represents the city’s first district, also announced he does not plan to seek re-election.

Several Council seats along with the Duluth mayor’s race will be on the ballot in November 2023.

Forsman recognized that much attention will be on the mayor’s race this year, but encouraged people to step up and seek a seat on the Council.

“While the Mayor’s race will understandably be the primary focus for most voters this year, a strong City Council is just as vital in the long run,” said Forsman. “I really want to encourage pragmatic, passionate people who have interest in serving in a role like the City Council, but might not know where to start, to consider it. If I can be of any help educating folks about what the job entails or encouraging them to consider the opportunity, they are welcome to reach out any time.”

While candidate filings have not officially opened yet, so far, current Mayor Emily Larson, former City Councilor and state lawmaker Roger Reinert, and Robert Schieve have all publicly announced their plans to run for Duluth mayor.

Forsman also recently ran for Minnesota State House District 8B seat as a DFL’er, but was defeated in the primary election in August by now Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, who went on to win the seat in November.

