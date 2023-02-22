Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many businesses in the Northland are closing or delaying operations due to the winter storm.
Here is a list of what is affected:
Superior Douglas County YMCA
- CLOSED starting 7 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.
- RESCHEDULED: “Great Chili Cookoff” will now be Friday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Duluth Skywalks
- CLOSING EARLY at 7 p.m. Wednesday
Essentia Health Clinics
- DELAYED: Opening at 10 a.m. Thursday - Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic.
- CLOSED Thursday - Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic.
- CLOSED Thursday - Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic.
- Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments or convert to virtual if possible.
- Hospitals will not be closing. The emergency rooms will remain open.
Duluth International Airport
- Flight cancellations are happening due to flights being unable to depart from the MSP airport.
- Expect to see flight cancellations over the next couple of days.
