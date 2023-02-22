Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm

Winter storm generic
Winter storm generic(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many businesses in the Northland are closing or delaying operations due to the winter storm.

Here is a list of what is affected:

Superior Douglas County YMCA

  • CLOSED starting 7 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.
  • RESCHEDULED: “Great Chili Cookoff” will now be Friday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Duluth Skywalks

  • CLOSING EARLY at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Essentia Health Clinics

  • DELAYED: Opening at 10 a.m. Thursday - Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic.
  • CLOSED Thursday - Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic.
  • CLOSED Thursday - Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic.
  • Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments or convert to virtual if possible.
  • Hospitals will not be closing. The emergency rooms will remain open.

Duluth International Airport

  • Flight cancellations are happening due to flights being unable to depart from the MSP airport.
  • Expect to see flight cancellations over the next couple of days.

