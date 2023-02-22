Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many businesses in the Northland are closing or delaying operations due to the winter storm.

Here is a list of what is affected:

Superior Douglas County YMCA

CLOSED starting 7 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.

RESCHEDULED: “Great Chili Cookoff” will now be Friday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Duluth Skywalks

CLOSING EARLY at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Essentia Health Clinics

DELAYED: Opening at 10 a.m. Thursday - Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic.

CLOSED Thursday - Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic.

CLOSED Thursday - Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic.

Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments or convert to virtual if possible.

Hospitals will not be closing. The emergency rooms will remain open.

Duluth International Airport

Flight cancellations are happening due to flights being unable to depart from the MSP airport.

Expect to see flight cancellations over the next couple of days.

