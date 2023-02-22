Cloquet Bergquist’s, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two businesses in Cloquet caught fire this Wednesday afternoon.

Berquist Imports, a shop selling Scandinavian gifts, and Erbert & Gerbert’s are located in the same building which caught fire on Wednesday, February 22.

The stores are located on Highway 33 in the business district.

As of right now, it is not known if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.

