City of Duluth releases plowing plan for upcoming storm

Be safe near Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk, Canal Park, Park Point, and other shoreline areas
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth is preparing to tackle the upcoming winter storm this Wednesday and Thursday.

The City is tracking the storm system and has prepared plowing operations in line with the following priorities:

  • Priority 1: Main Arterials
  • Priority 2: Residential
  • Priority 3: Alleys

You can visit the Duluth City website to view the Street Priority Map and learn more about the City’s snow operations.

The City asks residents to be safe and patient as the storm impacts road conditions, with possible lakeshore flooding, and to exercise caution if driving.

With the possibility of lakeshore flooding, avoid areas if possible and be safe near Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk, Canal Park, Park Point, and other shoreline areas.

The City has operators working in the Canal Park area clearing catch basins to minimize flooding from Lake Superior.

To sign up for Northland Alert for emergency notifications and other important community news, please visit this link.

According to the City’s statement, “the City asks residents to be safe and patient as the community digs out from this storm. If you are able, help your neighbors and those who may need it. Stay off the roads if you can and provide extra travel time so that you can slow down and travel safely. Give City, MnDOT, and St. Louis County plows plenty of room to operate safely. The City is extremely grateful for all operators throughout the city and region working long days and overnight to keep access to hospitals, for emergency vehicles, busses, etc. open and safe.”

The Warming Center will be open beginning at 6 pm this evening Wednesday, February 22, and remain open until 12 pm tomorrow Thursday, February 23.

