City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Sturgeon Lake

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR is looking for the public’s help studying black bear populations. The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will begin its second season in March. The study generates new estimates for reproduction rates within each bear management zone. The public is encouraged to report any den activity they see including the location of the den, ideally a photo of it, a description of the site and any other information on the bears and their cubs. This study is expected to last seven or eight years.

Red Cliff- Red Cliff and the Bayfield School District will be hosting a sugar bush themed dinner Wednesday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria. A local chef will prepare the meal and there will also be building tours, storytelling and classroom showcases afterward. The meal is part of the winter camp celebration, which runs from February 20 to February 26. All are welcome to attend.

Sturgeon Lake, MN- Denham Run is hosting its 3rd annual Cardboard and Duct Tape Sled Race Saturday, February 25. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and races being at 1 p.m. There will be two classes of racers, those 12 and under and those 13 and older. There will be awards for sleds that go the farthest as well as the sleds voted most likely to survive a blizzard and other custom categories. Creativity is encouraged!

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Iron Range, Superior, Washburn

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.