City of Ashland declares snow emergency due to storm

Snow
Snow
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - The City of Ashland has declared a winter snow emergency due to the weather conditions.

Officials say the snow emergency will go into effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday until all city streets are cleared of snow.

During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets to allow snow removal crews to clear snow from streets efficiently and with minimal interference.

Residents are requested to honor the public street parking prohibition and be patient while streets and alleys are cleared.

Following the storm and the cleaning of the streets, odd-even winter parking rules will be in effect, with parking permitted on even-numbered sides of the streets on even days and on odd-numbered sides of the streets on odd days and off-street parking from midnight to 6:00 a.m. when the winter parking provisions are in effect.

The “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” provisions in downtown will remain in effect.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Carter
Judge finds Duluth man guilty in toddler’s murder
WX GFX
First Alert: Heavy snow, blizzard conditions forecasted
Wx Gfx
First Alert: Lake effect snow possible leading up to Thursdays bigger system
Packers logo
Packer’s Tailgate Tour coming to Superior, Ashland
An Anchorage woman was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog.
Woman kicked in head by moose while walking her dog

Latest News

Snow-covered trees in Lester Park in Duluth.
WARMING TREES: Northland foliage causing warmer winter temperatures
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage logo
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage advance to state semi-finals
Parkland house fire 2/21/2023
Sheriff: Douglas County house fire destroys home, kills multiple pets
Birkie trail conditions
Birkie trail conditions