City of Ashland declares snow emergency due to storm

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - The City of Ashland has declared a winter snow emergency due to the weather conditions.

Officials say the snow emergency will go into effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday until all city streets are cleared of snow.

During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets to allow snow removal crews to clear snow from streets efficiently and with minimal interference.

Residents are requested to honor the public street parking prohibition and be patient while streets and alleys are cleared.

Following the storm and the cleaning of the streets, odd-even winter parking rules will be in effect, with parking permitted on even-numbered sides of the streets on even days and on odd-numbered sides of the streets on odd days and off-street parking from midnight to 6:00 a.m. when the winter parking provisions are in effect.

The “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” provisions in downtown will remain in effect.

