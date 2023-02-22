Both Superior Girls and Boys Hockey teams advance onto Section Title games

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night both the Girls and Boys High School hockey teams competed in the WIAA Division 1 Section Semifinal games where they both skated away with victories.

The Boys played on the road against Steves Point concluding that one by a final of 4-2. The Girls hosted Wisconsin Union Valley and earned the 8-0 shutout victory.

The Superior Boys will take on Hudson in the Section Championship while the Superior Girls will play Hayward.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.