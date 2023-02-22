Bookmobile returns to Northern Wisconsin

SPOONER, WI. (Northern News Now) - It’s been more than 20 years since the last bookmobile hit the roads of Northern Wisconsin. The Spooner Memorial Library will soon change that.

The library’s new bookmobile will embark on Thursday, March 2 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Spooner Memorial Library. The public is invited to attend.

Named “Bibliodragon: Books & Bread Bookmobile,” the van will initially serve 13 townships in Washburn County.

The current bookmobile schedule is available on the Spooner Memorial Library website.

The Bibliodragon will provide community members with library cards, books, hold requests, free Wi-Fi, and community resources. Books for all ages are available but an emphasis is placed on large print and other adult books.

The bookmobile will also provide free food to fight local food insecurity as part of the library’s Books & Bread initiative. Since June 2021, Books & Bread has provided free food to over 4,000 individuals through a monthly drive-thru distribution. The bookmobile will allow the library to take that initiative on the road.

The name “Bibliodragon” was chosen by the community, and the wrap for the converted cargo van was created with a unique dragon design.

The project was made possible by a $97,000 ARPA grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500 cargo van was outfitted with insulated walls and flooring, specialty shelves, and a wheelchair ramp. Josh Saunders from Attention to Detail and Dan Manning from Eminent Sales and Service in Spooner helped provide additional electrical work.

$15,000 worth of books and safety equipment were purchased for the van thanks to money saved during construction.

The Bibliodragon will join Wisconsin’s seven other bookmobiles in the state.

