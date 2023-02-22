1 dead in Aitkin County house fire

NORDLAND TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A house fire in Nordland Township has left one dead, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire occurred on the evening of Monday, February 20.

When responders arrived on the scene, the home was already fully in flames. A neighboring resident was evacuated as a precaution.

Jacquelyn Willpretcht, 74, of Aitkin, died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s office.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.