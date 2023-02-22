1 dead in Aitkin County house fire

Nordland Township, MN. (Northern News Now) - A house fire in Nordland Township has left one dead, according to the Aiktin County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire occurred on the evening of Monday, February 20.

Responders arrived on the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. to find the house fully in flames. A neighboring residence was evacuated as a precaution.

Jacquelyn Willprecht, 74, of Aitkin, died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

