Judge finds Duluth man guilty in toddler’s murder

DULUTH, MN -- A judge has found a Duluth man guilty of a toddler’s 2020 murder.

Jordan Carter, 33, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his then-fiancé's son, Cameron, who was 3 years old at the time.

Carter had claimed, in September 2020, the boy was injured when he fell down the stairs at the home they were living in in the Lakeside neighborhood, but some medical experts claimed the boy’s injuries were more consistent with blunt force trauma. Cameron’s death was ruled a homicide.

Carter pleaded not guilty to the charges and waived his right to a jury trial, meaning a judge listened to both the prosecution and defense’s arguments during a court trial in January.

Judge Theresa Neo then spent the last month weighing her decision before a hearing Tuesday afternoon where she informed Carter of her verdict.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case, shared a statement following the verdict.

“This was a very emotional and complex case for all involved. To the doctors that treated Cameron in Duluth and Minneapolis, thank you for the incredible care that you gave him, and thank you for all the time you spent in preparation for this case. To the Duluth Police Department, thank you for your calm professionalism and thorough investigation in these difficult and heartbreaking circumstances. To Cameron’s family, you were thrust onto a roller-coaster you never asked to be on, and one you can never get off. While this case will never assist with your healing, I hope it will help you transition forward on your journey,” Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Vicky Wanta wrote.

There was no immediate word on a sentencing date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

