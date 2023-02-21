Ironwood gas station catches fire

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - A gas station in Ironwood, MI caught fire Tuesday morning.

At 5:55 a.m. the Ironwood Public Safety Department was dispatched to Krist Oil gas station at 137 W. Cloverland Dr. for a reported structure fire.

Krist Oil Gas Station Fire Ironwood Michigan 2-21-23 (Northern News Now)

When crews arrived, they saw the rear of the building on fire including a 500-gallon propane tank and a downed power line.

Officers were able to extinguish the fire along the building and the propane tank.

The initial fire was immediately controlled when crews arrived which minimized damage due to their quick response.

Ironwood residents may see water discoloration from the firefighting activities.

The fire still remains under investigation.

Northern News Now has reached out to the Ironwood Public Safety Department to see if weather caused the downed powerline and if that caused the initial fire.

