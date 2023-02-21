First Alert: Heavy snow, blizzard conditions forecasted

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds and a slight chance of some light snow across our far southern counties. The rest of the folks from the Ports and north should be fairly dry. I’m keeping a 30% chance of flurries tonight. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be north 5-10mph, so some lake flurries for the South Shore will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: The storm begins to move in late Wednesday for our region. We will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the teens. Winds pick up out of the northeast 10-20mph gusting to 35mph in the afternoon. There will be a chance of lake effect snow from the Ports through Bayfield county through the day and into the evening hours. New accumulations could be 1-6″. The lake effect from Wednesday night into Thursday is the greatest uncertainty right now, but with an open lake, cold temps, and breezy winds, I think there is a good chance some spots could get dumped on with lake effect before the storm arrives. The bulk of the snow will move in after 10pm.

THURSDAY: Thursday is going to be when we see the bulk of the snow accumulation. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times with winds gusting to 50mph creating blizzard conditions, especially for the South Shore from Ashland to the Ports. Temperatures will be in the single digits with strong northeast winds. The snow will diminish from west to east in the late afternoon. Expect road conditions to be poor throughout the day.

FRIDAY: High pressure rolls in on Friday to bring sunny skies and keep temperatures cold. Highs will be in the single digits and lower teens with calmer westerly winds.

