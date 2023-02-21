Duluth researcher recognized by Johns Hopkins with national award

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Dr. Melissa Walls, a Duluth based-researcher, is the recipient of the 2023 President’s Frontier Award from Johns Hopkins University.

Walls is a member of the Bois Forte and Couchiching First Nation bands and the co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, a research center with hubs around the country.

Last week, Walls flew to Baltimore, under the impression she’d be attending a campus meeting.

She was surprised by friends and colleagues, all there to help present the award.

“The president of the university was standing there, and [so were] people from our Duluth office, I was so confused,” she said, “they told me that we had been awarded the President’s Frontier Award at Johns Hopkins University, which is given to one researcher each year to acknowledge mid-career faculty and contributions they’re making.”

The Award comes with $250,000 in discretionary funding for Walls and her team to further their research.

Walls works hands-on with local tribes to research public health initiatives and helps them develop policies and initiatives to better meet the needs of those communities.

“Our entire team here works in collaboration with tribal nations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Canada, even down in Oklahoma, and we do a thing called community-based participatory research,” she said, “in a tangible sense, that might mean a brand new program that is based on research evidence to show promising impacts for improving our health.”

While Walls says the work they do is vital in uncovering the disparities in public health for tribal nations, it also allows them to highlight the many strengths she believes those communities possess.

“Tribal nations are home to some amazing and beautiful strengths. And often researchers don’t measure those or don’t ask about those,” she said.

Their research allows them to use those strengths to address some of the inequities that exist in the region’s indigenous populations.

“There are so many strengths around communal orientation, around the strength of our culture, that protect and promote health and we tell those stories as well,” she said.

Walls was humble as she talked about the work her team has done, but her colleagues say the role she plays has made a huge difference.

" It’s huge for Indian country. It’s huge for the center. Many times we go without representation, or without information that’s out there for indigenous communities and for the work that Melissa did.” said Jennifer DuPuis, Director of Operations for the Center for Indigenous Health.

Other colleagues acknowledged her role in indigenous representation.

“It is so well deserved. Melissa is just an inspirational researcher and an amazing mentor for indigenous people in particular, for indigenous women,” said Crystal Greensky.

Walls says it’s surreal to be recognized on a national level.

“This really feels like a moment to pause and say, ‘Wow, maybe we’re doing something that’s making a difference. Maybe we are doing something that will have an impact long beyond any one of us,’ And that’s really the goal and the mission of our center,” she said.

Editor’s Note: For the sake of transparency, Dr. Walls is married to a photojournalist for Northern News Now. He was not involved in the making of this story.

