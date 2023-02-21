DPD hosting its first ever ‘Women in Law Enforcement’ open house

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) will be hosting its first-ever “Women in Law Enforcement” open house in March.

The event will give women interested in law enforcement an opportunity to listen to DPD women sworn officers, professional staff, and Community Service Officer-Interns on why they joined the career.

Guests will also be able to tour the state-of-the-art Public Safety Building and squad cars.

“This open house is another way we are intentionally recruiting more of a diverse workforce,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa. “We want the community to see themselves in their police department, understanding that we are here to serve with them.”

The open house will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Safety Building (2030 N Arlington Ave).

Presentations will occur at the top of every hour.

The DPD encourages those interested in attending the open house to RSVP by emailing police@duluthmn.gov no later than March 8.

