Cloquet parents, students protest alleged bullying in schools

A group of students and parents protest alleged bullying in Cloquet schools, outside of Cloquet High School Tuesday.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
A group of students and parents protest alleged bullying in Cloquet schools, outside of Cloquet High School Tuesday.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - A group of parents and students stood outside Cloquet High School Tuesday morning to protest what they allege is a pattern of bullying within the schools.

Around one dozen students and one parent held signs near the entrance of the high school reading “Stop Bullying” and “Change the Narrative.”

Students and parents did not elaborate on a specific instance of bullying but said it has been repeated in several Cloquet schools.

“It didn’t just start in high school,” Bettina Johnson said. “It started over in Washington Elementary and carried out in middle school and high school.”

Johnson said she has three daughters in the school district.

“It only takes one person to make a change, and regardless of how others feel about what I’m doing, I’m doing it because it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Johnson said the school district has made efforts in the past to stop bullying, but overall, it isn’t working.

“I want to see change, I want to see that they do more to make sure there is a change that happens,” Johnson said.

Northern News Now received this statement from Cloquet Public Schools about the alleged bullying:

“Our school district is very serious about providing students with a safe learning environment for all. We regularly discuss safe learning environments with our students and provide a number of supports for the children in our care. When concerns are reported to our administrative team, they are investigated and addressed. We appreciate individuals in the community showing support for safe learning environments in our district and region. We encourage parents and community members to reach out to the leaders of our school buildings if they have questions or concerns regarding student safety and available supports.”

